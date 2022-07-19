In an interim relief to former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary Nupur Sharma, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that no coercive action be taken against her until next hearing in the case on August 10.

The SC also protected Sharma from coercive action in FIRs and complaints that may be registered in the future against her.

Sharma had moved the Supreme Court on Monday with a petition seeking clubbing of FIRs filed against her over her comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Sharma had also sought expunction of adverse remarks made against her on July 1 by SC while refusing to entertain her plea for clubbing of the FIRs, saying she has been receiving death threats after the criticism, according to a lawyer associated with the case. She had also sought protection from arrest as well.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala also took note of the alleged threats to Sharma's life. It also issued notices to states like Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra on Sharma's plea.

Sharma's lawyer had earlier said, "In her plea seeking to pursue her earlier petition, she has contended that due to the adverse remarks against her she is facing threats to life from fringe elements."

He added that Sharma has sought clubbing and stay of investigations in different FIRs lodged in several states and transferring them to Delhi.

Sharma had made Delhi, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Assam parties in her petition where FIRs have been lodged against her.

On July 1, the Supreme Court had made sharp comments on Sharma, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country".

The SC said, "She actually has a loose tongue and has made all kinds of irresponsible statements on TV and set the entire country on fire. Yet, she claims to be a lawyer of 10 years standing...She should have immediately apologised for her comments to the whole country."

Refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs lodged in various states against her for the remark, the bench had at the time held that the comment was made either for cheap publicity, political agenda, or some nefarious activities.

Sharma's comments on Prophet Muhammad on a TV debate had triggered protests across the country and across the world, particularly from West Asian Islamic countries, which issued sharp statements and summoned Indian diplomats to register their protests. The BJP subsequently suspended her and expelled another functionary —Naveen Kumar Jindal— from the party. There were also reports of markets abroad taking Indian products off the shelf in protest against Sharma's comments.

The SC had said, "These remarks are very disturbing and smack of arrogance. What is her business to make such remarks? These remarks have led to unfortunate incidents in the country...These people are not religious. They do not have respect for other religions. These remarks were made for cheap publicity or political agenda or some other nefarious activities."

While refusing to entertain Sharma's plea for clubbing of FIRs, the bench had allowed her to withdraw the plea.

"She has a threat or she has become a security threat? The way she has ignited emotions across the country…this lady is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country," the bench had said when Sharma's lawyer Maninder Singh had pointed out that she was facing threats to life.

The court's observations against the suspended BJP leader had come in the backdrop of the brutal murder of a tailor in Udaipur by two men.

The tailor Kanhaiya Lal was allegedly killed by two men, who also filed the killing. In a video released by them, they said Lal was killed in response to disrespect shown to Prophet Muhammad.

(With PTI inputs)