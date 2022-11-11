Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Supreme Court Asks States, UTs To Conclude Second Round Of NEET-PG Admission Counselling By Nov 16

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that on the conclusion of second round of counselling by the states and union territories, the central government can go ahead with the mop round counselling for NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), 2022-23.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 7:15 pm

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states and union territories to conclude by November 16 the second round of counselling for admissions in post-graduate medical courses and submit the data the same day to the medical counselling committee.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli said that on the conclusion of the second round of counselling by the states and union territories, the central government can go ahead with the mop round of counselling for NEET-PG (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test), 2022-23.

The bench said that states like Maharashtra can initiate the mop round after the same, on behalf of the Centre, is concluded.

"In order to ensure finality in the process of counselling for the NEET-PG, we direct all the states and the union territories to finish the second round of counselling by 6 pm on November 16 and submit data on the same day to MCC," the bench said in the order.

"The counselling for the mop-up round shall then be carried out by the competent authority. State of Maharashtra shall commence with state mop-up round only after all India quota (AIQ) mop-up round is over," it said.

At the outset, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, said that all states and union territories are here and they have no problem with November 16 as the deadline for concluding the second round of state counselling.

This led to the passing of the order. The order was passed while disposing of a contempt petition alleging non-adherence of the time-line for NEET-PG admissions.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

NEET-PG Next Year Could Be The Last, To Be Replaced With National Exit Test For MBBS Students

NEET-PG 2022: Counselling To Begin On Sept 1

Supreme Court Dismisses Pleas Seeking Special Stray Round Of Counselling For NEET-PG

Tags

National Supreme Court Justice Judiciary NEET-PG Admission New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'