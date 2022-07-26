Tuesday, Jul 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Sri Lanka Receives More Humanitarian Supplies From Tamil Nadu

The Indian government assistance to Sri Lanka has reached almost USD 4 billion since January this year.

undefined
Sri Lanka crisis Photo: AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Jul 2022 3:00 pm

India on Tuesday handed over to crisis-hit Sri Lanka the third consignment of humanitarian supplies like rice and medicines donated by the government of Tamil Nadu.

Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay handed over the humanitarian supplies to the Sri Lankan people in the presence of Foreign Minister Ali Sabry and Minister of Health and Water Supply Keheliya Rambukwella, the mission tweeted.

"The Indian government and the people have come together for the people of Sri Lanka. The Indian High Commissioner here handed over the humanitarian supplies valued at over Sri Lankan Rupees 3.4 billion donated by the Tamil Nadu government," the High Commission said in a statement.

Related stories

Tamil Nadu Sends Over 40,000 Tonnes Of Relief Material To Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s Navy Releases 23 Indian Fishermen

As much as 40,000 MT of rice, 500 MT of milk powder, 100 MT medicines were received by the crisis-hit nation in the face of its worst economic crisis in history.

"Received the third and final consignment of Indian assistance from Tamil Nadu. We thank the people of Tamil Nadu and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for being helpful at this time of need," Jeevan Thondaman, a young leader for Sri lankan Tamils of Indian origin said, while lauding the Indian gesture.

Stalin had earlier announced a Rs 123 crore humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka to overcome the on-going economic meltdown that has left the island nation scrambling for dollars, leading to the shortage of basic necessities such as food, fuel and essential medicines.

The state government had earlier sent such essential items twice to the people of Sri Lanka. The Indian government assistance to Sri Lanka has reached almost USD 4 billion since January this year.

Sri Lanka needs about USD 5 billion in the next six months to cover basic necessities for its 22 million people, who have been struggling with long queues, worsening shortages and power cuts.

The country is currently holding talks with the IMF and other foreign countries on financial aid to tide over the current economic crisis.

Tags

National Humanitarian Supplies Sri Lankan Government Ministers Resigned Worst Economic Crisis Sri Lanka Crisis Emergency In Sri Lanka Economic Crisis Sri Lanka Tamil Nadu India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Russia Attacks Ukraine’s Black Sea Port After Grain Exports Deal

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash

Who Is Arpita Mukherjee, The Aide Of West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, At Whose House ED Found Pile Of Cash