SpiceJet Discontinues Direct Hyderabad-Ayodhya Flights Within Two Months Of Launch

Passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Ayodhya will now face a layover in Delhi, increasing their overall travel time to seven hours and 25 minutes.

SpiceJet has discontinued its direct flights connecting Hyderabad and Ayodhya, within two months after the route's launch on April 2. The airline was operating an Airbus A320 aircraft on this route, with flight SG 611 departing Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) at 10:45 AM and arriving at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport at 12:45 PM. 

Initially, the flights were met with enthusiasm, but interest waned over time, leading to poor ticket sales. "Usually, when an airline discontinues a route, it indicates poor ticket sales. Initially, there was significant enthusiasm for visiting Ayodhya, but it gradually declined," said an airline representative to The Hindu.

The last direct flight operated on May 30, according to flight tracking data. Passengers travelling from Hyderabad to Ayodhya will now face a layover in Delhi, increasing their overall travel time to seven hours and 25 minutes.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30. SpiceJet had also organised a special flight from the national capital to Ayodhya on January 21 for individuals attending the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple.

Later, on January 31, the airline announced the commencement of flight services to Ayodhya from eight cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Patna, and Darbhanga, starting February 1.

