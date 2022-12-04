Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Special Trains Between Mangaluru-Mumbai From Dec 9

Home National

Special Trains Between Mangaluru-Mumbai From Dec 9

To deal with the extra rush of passengers during winter, the Konkan Railway will operate special trains in coordination with the Central Railway.

Special Trains Between Mangaluru-Mumbai From Dec 9
Special Trains Between Mangaluru-Mumbai From Dec 9 Shutterstock.com

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 12:52 pm

Konkan Railway in coordination with the Central Railway will operate special trains between Mumbai and Mangaluru to clear extra rush of passengers during winter, an official release in Mangaluru said on Sunday.

Train No. 01453 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Mangaluru Junction Special (Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak at 10.15 pm every Friday from December 9 to January 6. The train will reach Mangaluru Junction at 5.05 pm the next day.

Train No. 01454 Mangaluru Junction-Lokmanya Tilak Special (Weekly) will leave from Mangaluru Junction at 6.45 pm every Saturday from December 10 to January 7. The train will reach Lokmanya Tilak at 2.25 pm the next day.

The trains will have a total of 17 coaches including one two-tier AC coach, three 3-tier AC, and eight sleeper coaches, the release said.

Tags

National Konkan Railway Mangaluru Mumbai Central Railway Special Trains Lokmanya Tilak Train Winter Season
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Up 0.6%, Dogecoin (DOGE) Up 2.26%, Ethereum (ETH) Up 1.07%

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance

Insure Your Special Day Through A Wedding Insurance