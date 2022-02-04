South Bengal Receives Unseasonal Rain

Kolkata and several other districts of south Bengal experienced light to moderate rainfall on Friday. The unseasonal rain in winter occurred due to western disturbances, the MeT Department said.



Vast swathes of south Bengal, including Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Howrah, Jhargram, Purba Medinipur and Purba Bardhaman districts experienced rain on Friday morning, the weatherman said.



The showers will continue for the next 24 hours, and once the skies clear, there will be a slight dip in mercury levels for the next few days, it said.



Kolkata received 23.2 mm of rainfall from 8.30 AM to 11.30 AM, equally across the city. Coastal resort town Digha received 27 mm of rain, while other parts of Purba Medinipur district recorded between 4 and 9 mm of showers.



The sky will generally be overcast with a few spells of rain in the next 24 hours, the weatherman said. Students going to attend schools and colleges, which reopened on the previous day, were inconvenienced, while the untimely rain also affected preparations for Saraswati Puja on Saturday.

With PTI inputs.