The death toll remained at 9,121 as no new fatality due to the infection was recorded for six consecutive days. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities.



At least 45 more people recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 12,78,367. Odisha now has 232 active cases.



The bulletin said that the daily positivity rate stood at 0.09 percent as the new infections were detected from 18,407 sample tests.