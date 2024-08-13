‘Sinking’ Town, Shattered Lives

Joshimath—perched on a hill at an altitude of 6,150 feet—is strategically important. It is close to the Indo-China border. It is also an important pilgrim and tourist town. Over the years, tourists going to Char Dham yatra, Hemkund Sahib, the Valley of Flowers, the Nanda Devi National Park, and the ski slopes of Auli have been passing through the sleepy town, providing the locals with employment opportunities.