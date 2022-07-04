Sidhu Moosewala Killers Show Off Guns In Celebratory Video After Crime: Watch

A video of the killers of Punjab singer Sidhu Moosewala brandishing their guns and celebrating inside a car has gone viral hours after four accused were arrested for the high-profile murder. The police have made several arrests in the case following which, a video of the killers apparently celebrating the rapper's murder surfaced on news and social media, leading to demands of strict punishment against the killers.

Who killed Sidhu Moosewala?

Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, aka Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned the security cover of the singer and 423 people temporarily.



The men accused of the killing include Priyavrat, alias Fauzi (main shooter), Kashish, alias Kuldeep (shooter), Deepak, alias Tinu (close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi), and Keshav Kumar (who provided a vehicle and helped in escaping shooters). The police were granted transit remand of the accused last week.

Three of the accused including Fauzi were arrested on June 19 from Kutch in Gujarat. The police had initially said that Fauzi was the main shooter and executioner of the murder. However, the Delhi Police arrested Ankit Sirsha on Sunday from the capital and officials now claim it was the 18-year-old Sirsha, the youngest accused in the crime, who got the closest to Moosewala and fired six shots. Sachin Virmani, an associate of Sirsha's, has also been arrested, NDTV reported. Sirsha allegedly fired six shots at Moosewala.

Earlier, Punjab Additional Director General of Police and head of Anti-Gangster Task Force Pramod Ban said gangster Bishnoi has admitted that he was the mastermind in Sidhu Moosewala's killing.

Killers made videos

An investigation into the 18-year-old Sirsha's phone revealed two disturbing videos of him with the four other accused, celebrating the killing of the rapper while waving guns and blaring Punjabi music inside a car. The video was posted on Sirsha's now-deleted Instagram account. In the video, Shirsha can be seen with Fauzi, Virmani and others.

Video of #SidhuMooseWala's killers, Priyavrat Fauji, Sachin Bhiwani & Ankit making video with holding guns in their hands. All are arrested by Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/BLJqc7Pa2w — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) July 4, 2022



Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, a close aide of Lawrence Bishnoi, had claimed responsibility for organizing the singer's murder in a Facebook post.