Siddaramaiah Raking Up North-South Divide Is A Typical Characteristic Of Cong Leaders: Amit Malviya

BJP's IT cell in charge Amit Malviya on Tuesday hit out at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for raking up the North-South divide and said it was a typical characteristic of Congress leaders, who are trusted allies of the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang.

His statements come ahead of the state Congress unit's protest in New Delhi under the leadership of Siddaramaiah against the Centre’s alleged injustice to Karnataka by the union government when it comes to tax devolution and grants-in-aid.

Taking to the micro-blogging site 'X', Malviya said Siddaramaiah should examine the funds Bengaluru gets versus the regions like ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ and Kalaburagi. "Does he care about the unfair treatment of Bengaluru? This approach (raking up North-South divide) to politics is deplorable and is a typical characteristic of Congress leaders, who are trusted allies of the ‘Tukde Tukde’ gang," the BJP IT Cell Chief said.

'Tukde Tukde' gang is a phrase used by the BJP to refer to alleged sympathisers of separatists. Such tactics not only undermine unity but also pose significant risk to social harmony, he cautioned.