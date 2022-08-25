Shimla-Delhi Flight Services To Resume From September After Two-And-Half Years

Delhi-Shimla flight services will resume on September 6 after a gap of two-and-a-half years. Flights will be operating on all days of the week.



Addressing the press, State’s Chief secretary R D Dhiman, who held a meeting with Vineet Sood, CEO of Alliance Air, a subsidiary of Air India, said that the company will run the air operations on all three routes --- Shimla-Delhi-Shimla, Shimla-Kullu-Shimla and Dharamshala-Shimla-Dharamshala.

The flight between Shimla-Kullu-Shimla and Dharamshala-Shimla will run four days a week and three days a week respectively.

He said that the state government is planning to undertake 50 per cent of the seats on two routes — Shimla–Dharamshala-Shimla and Shimla-Kullu-Shimla. The company has also taken a new fleet of fixed-wing ATR 600 aircraft which will be pressed into service in Himachal Pradesh.

Dhiman noted that in principle, approval was given, and detailed modalities for the same will be worked out with the tourism department in consultation with the finance department.

”Finance department has agreed to examine possibilities of allowing Class-I, senior government officers to travel by Alliance air from Shimla to Dharamshala, Kullu and back for official visits," they stated.

The MOU in the matter will be signed by the tourism department and the airline company soon, he added.