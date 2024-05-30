Shashi Tharoor's 'Aide' Detained At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Gold, MP Says 'Fully Support Probe'

The statement added, “Further investigations revealed involvement of another individual, who had come to the airport to receive the passenger and also assist in smuggling. The said individual was intercepted and a heavy gold chain weighing 500 gram was recovered from him which was handed over to him by the passenger inside the arrival hall. Enquiry revealed that the individual had a valid Aerodrome Entry Permit. The circumstances of acquisition of Aerodrome Entry Permit by the receiver, as a part of the protocol team for a member of parliament, are being looked into.”