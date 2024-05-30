National

Shashi Tharoor's 'Aide' Detained At Delhi Airport For Smuggling Gold, MP Says 'Fully Support Probe'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, who is currently campaigning in Dharamshala, said he supports the authorities' investigation and condemns any alleged wrongdoing.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor |
info_icon

A former staffer of  Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has been detained by Delhi Customs in a gold smuggling case at Indira Gandhi International airport.

Shiv Kumar Prasad, who claimed to be Tharoor's aide, was held along with another individual on Wednesday night. Tharoor, who is contesting 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, said he supports the authorities' investigation and condemns any alleged wrongdoing.

In a statement on social media, Tharoor said: "While I am in Dharamshala for campaigning purposes, I was shocked to hear of an incident involving a former member of my staff who has been rendering part-time service to me in terms of airport facilitation assistance."

"He is a 72 year old retiree undergoing frequent dialysis and was retained on a part-time basis on compassionate grounds. I do not condone any alleged wrongdoing and fully support the authorities in their efforts to take any necessary action as may be required to investigate the matter. The law must take its own course," he added.

According to a statement by Varun Koundinya, Joint Commissioner of Customs, an Indian national who arrived at the IGI airport from Bangkok by flight TG-323 on May 29 was booked in a case of smuggling of gold on the “basis of suspicion.”

The statement added, “Further investigations revealed involvement of another individual, who had come to the airport to receive the passenger and also assist in smuggling. The said individual was intercepted and a heavy gold chain weighing 500 gram was recovered from him which was handed over to him by the passenger inside the arrival hall. Enquiry revealed that the individual had a valid Aerodrome Entry Permit. The circumstances of acquisition of Aerodrome Entry Permit by the receiver, as a part of the protocol team for a member of parliament, are being looked into.”

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Rape-Accused Karnataka MP Prajwal Revanna Arrested At Bengaluru Airport
  2. Rajkot Fire Tragedy: 4 Govt Officials Arrested; SIT Interrogates Former Chief Fire Officer | Latest Updates
  3. Mahasamadhi Divas: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Devotees
  4. Meghalaya: 4 Killed In East Khasi Hills Landslide
  5. Doctor Arrested In Pune Porsche Car Accused Of Manipulating Gender Report In Marital Dispute
Entertainment News
  1. 'Hierarchy' To 'Agents Of Mystery': Thrilling K-Dramas Releasing In June That Will Keep You Hooked
  2. Abhishek Bajaj Wanted To Play UP Character Since The Time Of 'Student Of The Year 2'
  3. For Sunita Rajwar, Working With ‘Gullak’ Co-Star Geetanjali Kulkarni Is Like A Homecoming
  4. Sustainable Shubhangi Atre Uses Bamboo Toothbrushes, Lamps Made From Reused Glass Bottles
  5. Rory Kinnear To Play Tom Bombadil In Season Two Of ‘The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: West Indies Score 257 Against Australia In T20 World Cup Warm-Up
  2. Sports News Highlights: Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev Enter French Open Third Round
  3. T20 World Cup Preview, Part 3: How India And Other Teams Measure Up
  4. Unai Emery Has Done 'Remarkable Job' At Aston Villa, Says Ex-Striker Dwight Yorke
  5. Kompany Joins Bayern: Burnley Name Craig Bellamy As Acting Head Coach
World News
  1. Hamas Ready For 'Complete Agreement' On Hostages If Israel Stops War In Gaza
  2. Donald Trump Convicted On All 34 Counts In Historic Hush Money Trial: Can He Still Run For President In 2024 Elections?
  3. Study Reveals Impact Of Heatwave On Pregnancy And Birth Rates
  4. US Sanctions Uganda's Parliament Speaker, Her Husband And Others Over Corruption And Rights Abuses
  5. Why Did CEO Isom Dismiss Vasu Raja? Everything About American Airlines Reshuffle
Latest Stories
  1. Heat Wave Continues Unabated In Punjab, Haryana; Rohtak Sizzles At 48.8 C
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Doctor Accused of Blood Sample Tampering Made Forensics HOD Due To Minister, MLA Pressure, Claims Dean
  3. Natasha Stankovic Shares First Post Amid Rumours Of Divorce From Hardik Pandya - View Pic Inside
  4. Did Jitendra Kumar Have A Fallout With The Makers Of 'Panchayat'? Actor Reveals 'There Was Misunderstanding'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections: PM Modi Begins 'Dhyan' At Kanyakumari Vivekananda Rock Memorial
  6. England Vs Pakistan Report, 3rd T20I: Match Called Off Due To Rain In Cardiff
  7. Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress, BJP Fall Short In Fielding Women Candidates Despite Bold Promises