Friday, Jul 22, 2022
Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar Congratulate Droupadi Murmu

NCP leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar said Murmu's election victory was an honour of the constitutional values as well as of all the women in the country.

Indias 15th President Draupadi Murmu PTI

Updated: 22 Jul 2022 9:27 am

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday congratulated President-elect Droupadi Murmu. "Heartfelt congratulations Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the President of India. 


My best wishes to you as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and charge of your esteemed office.

Wishing you success in your tenure as President," the former Union minister tweeted. NCP leader and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Ajit Pawar said Murmu's election victory was "an honour of the constitutional values as well as of all the women in the country."

Pratibha Patil had become the first woman president of the country on the same day 15 years ago, he recalled. Invoking Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Ajit Pawar further said, "Ambedkar gave an ideal Constitution and democracy to our country.

I hope she will protect and preserve the integrity of the Constitution and democratic procedures."Murmu's elevation will also contribute in women getting more opportunities in decision making and "accelerate the pace of achieving gender equality in the country," the NCP leader added.

(With PTI Inputs)

