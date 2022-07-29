Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Senior Citizen Dies Of Swine Flu, Thane Circle Toll For July Touches Four

The number of swine flu deaths in Thane Circle reached four for the month of July after a senior citizen succumbed to the infection on Friday, a local health official said.

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 10:43 pm

The circle comprises Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, he added.

"The four deaths comprise two women from Kopri, a 49-year-old man from Kajuwadi, who died on July 28, and a 71-year-old Ambernath resident who died during the day," he said.

There are 138 swine flu cases in the circle, the official informed.

(Inputs from PTI)

