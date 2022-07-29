Senior Citizen Dies Of Swine Flu, Thane Circle Toll For July Touches Four

The number of swine flu deaths in Thane Circle reached four for the month of July after a senior citizen succumbed to the infection on Friday, a local health official said.

The circle comprises Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, he added.

"The four deaths comprise two women from Kopri, a 49-year-old man from Kajuwadi, who died on July 28, and a 71-year-old Ambernath resident who died during the day," he said.

There are 138 swine flu cases in the circle, the official informed.

(Inputs from PTI)