Self-Immolation Case In HC Premises Closed

The Madras High Court on Tuesday closed the case relating to the self-immolation of 49-year-old man from Padappai at its premises on October 11, who died in the government hospital a day later.

Accepting the submissions of Additional Advocate-General and the government counsel that there was no fault on the part of the revenue officials in denying the community certificate, as demanded by the victim identified as Velmurugan, the first bench of Acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Krishnakumar, closed the petition today.

Originally, advocate A P Suriyaprakasam made a mention before Justice S M Subramaniam with regard to the incident of self-immolation of Velmurugan.

When he was questioned by the police and others, Velmurugan had replied that he was made to run from pillar to post for obtaining a community certificate from the local revenue authorities to the effect that he and his children belonged to 'ST Narikuravan community' and he was frustrated over this.

Justice Subramaniam on his own initiated writ proceedings to examine the facts and circumstances and the right of the deceased as well as the rights of his children. The matter was placed before the ACJ bench, which closed the case today.

