Sebi Issues New Format For Disclosing Payment Of Fees

An updated format was released by the Sebi on Thursday for disclosing details about fees associated with the issuance of debt securities.

Representational Image

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 7:40 pm

Sebi on Thursday issued a new format for disclosing details about payment of fees applicable under the issuance of debt securities rules.

In July, Sebi said that market infrastructure institutions, including stock exchanges, registered intermediaries, and companies that have listed or are intending to list their securities on a stock exchange have to pay 18 per cent GST on the fees charged by the regulator.

This is also applicable to persons who are dealing in the securities market.

The tax rate was effective from July 18.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended the chapter that deals with bank account details for payment of fees of the NCS (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) rules, according to a circular.

Under the new format, issuers who have listed and/ or propose to list non-convertible securities, stock exchanges, and other entities will have to disclose to Sebi about the date of remittance, the amount remitted -- break-up of fee and GST thereof -- GST Registration number of remitter, among other details.

The issuers would also have to mention the purpose for which the remittance was made and details about the registered office address of the remitter.

The circular would come into force with immediate effect, Sebi said.

