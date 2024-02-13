SC To Hear On Wednesday Plea Against Closure Of Sterlite Copper Unit In Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court will commence hearing on Wednesday on a plea of the Vedanta group against the closure of its Sterlite copper unit in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Tuesday asked the parties to circulate short notes of their respective submissions in the case.

Senior advocate Shyam Divan would open the arguments on behalf of the Vedanta group firm.