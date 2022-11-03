Thursday, Nov 03, 2022
SC Dismisses Plea To Rename Bombay High Court

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath dismissed the petition filed by a former judge.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Nov 2022 12:10 pm

The Supreme Court on Thursday turned down a plea seeking directions to change the name of Bombay High Court to Maharashtra High Court.

A bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath dismissed the petition filed by a former judge.

"These are issues for law makers to decide. What fundamental right is prejudiced for you to bring it here?", the bench said.

The plea filed by Thane-based V P Patil, who had served as a judge for 26 years, has also sought a direction to the authorities to take effective steps for implementation of a clause of the Maharashtra Adaptation of Laws (State and Concurrent Subjects) Order, 1960 for conservation and preservation of distinct culture, heritage and traditions of the people of Maharashtra.

Patil said authorities concerned in other states should also be directed to change the names of their high courts as per the name of the states where they are located.

It said that the assertion of the word 'Maharashtra' denotes special significance in the life of a Maharashtrian and its usage must also find expression in the name of the high court.

-With PTI Input

