Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Disinvestment Process Of HLL Lifecare Ltd

Home National

SC Dismisses Plea Challenging Disinvestment Process Of HLL Lifecare Ltd

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala was hearing a petition filed by NGO 'Sabka Sahyog Society'.

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 5:55 pm

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea challenging the disinvestment process of HLL Lifecare Ltd., a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) under the Union health ministry, saying it was not inclined to entertain the petition which related to a "pure issue of policy".

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala was hearing a petition filed by NGO 'Sabka Sahyog Society'.

Related stories

Go First Suspended Board Files Caveats Before Supreme Court Against Aircraft Lessors

Wrestlers Ready For Narco Test, Say It Should Be Carried Out Under Supreme Court Supervision

Supreme Court Defers ‘Scientific Survey’ Of ‘Shivling’ At Gyanvapi Mosque

"The issue which has been raised in the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution, namely, the disinvestment decision of the government in respect of Hindustan Latex Limited is a pure issue of policy. We are not inclined to entertain the Petition under Article 32 which shall accordingly stand dismissed," the bench said.

Article 32 of the Constitution gives individuals the right to  move the Supreme Court to seek justice when they feel they have been unduly deprived of their rights.

HLL Lifecare is involved in manufacturing and marketing a range of contraceptives, women's healthcare products, hospital supplies as well as other pharmaceutical products.

The petitioner had said HLL Lifecare was a nodal agency in the procurement of PPE kits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccines.

It said the role played by HLL Lifecare during the pandemic was noteworthy and the ministry had nominated it as the nodal agency for the procurement and supply of emergency medical items to fight Covid.

The plea, while referring to HLL Lifecare's role in providing emergency relief, said the country cannot afford to privatise an entity like it at this crucial juncture when the vaccination drive is still going on.

In March 2022, the government had said it has received multiple preliminary bids for the firm.

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited preliminary bids for selling the government's 100 per cent stake in the health sector CPSE.

 

Advertisement

Tags

National Supreme Court Justice Judicary HLL Lifecare Ltd New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool