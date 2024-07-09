Same-Sex Marriage Petitions: A Chance For Supreme Court To Review Its Verdict?

While the CJI and Justice Kaul opined that same-sex couples could adopt, the majority opinion was against it. Regarding this, the petitioners submitted that the majority decision compounds its own error when considering the prohibition upon adoption. “Having already held that the existing legal regime amounts to unconstitutional discrimination (but having declined to act upon it), the majority then holds that because queer marriages are not recognised (which, by its own admission, is discriminatory), there exists a rational justification to deny to queer couples the right to adopt - as the adoption regulations presuppose the existence of a valid marriage,” their plea read. Hence, a distinction founded upon an unconstitutional discrimination cannot become valid, it said.