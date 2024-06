National

Sambalpuri Weavers’ Craft - Odisha’s Fabric Pride

Sambalpuri weaves are known across India for their intricate patterns and striking colours. Behind this centuries' old rich fabric tradition, are about 75,000 weavers' families spread across Western Odisha who put their sweat and blood in the signature saris and other clothes. Outlook visited some of these weavers to explore their work, struggles and demands.