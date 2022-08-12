Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

SAD Working Committee Authorises Sukhbir Badal To Take Steps For Strengthening Party

On Thursday, a SAD statement had said a conspiracy is afoot to destabilise regional parties, asking party leaders to desist from questioning Badal's authority or face disciplinary action.

SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal
SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Aug 2022 10:30 pm

The working committee of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday authorised party president Sukhbir Singh Badal to take steps to strengthen the outfit and maintain inner-party discipline.

The development comes in the backdrop of rumblings for a change in the leadership of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

On Thursday, a SAD statement had said a conspiracy is afoot to destabilise regional parties, asking party leaders to desist from questioning Badal's authority or face disciplinary action.

Related stories

Shiromani Akali Dal Chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal Welcomes PM's Move To Repeal The Three Farm Laws

Police Detains Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal & Minister Harsimrat Kaur From Protest March Against Farm Laws

SAD Chief Sukhbir Singh Badal Detained During Protest Outside Punjab CM’s Residence

Badal on Friday addressed two marathon meetings of constituency incharges and the working committee separately during which SAD leaders asserted that anyone breaching party discipline should be dealt with sternly, a statement said.

The senior leadership also expressed complete faith in Sukhbir Badal's leadership and asserted that "he was the best person to lead the party at this juncture", the party claimed in the statement. 

SAD leaders also gave concrete suggestions to strengthen the party, it said.

Badal assured the party leaders that all suggestions will be taken into account and the party will never compromise on its principles.

"All views which are aimed at strengthening the party will be implemented," Badal said, adding that the SAD will always work for strengthening Punjab and "Punjabiyat".

"We will always guard the interests of Punjabis come what may," he added.

Briefing party men, senior leader Balwinder Singh Bhunder said the Iqbal Singh Jhundan committee report had not called for the leadership change.

"The committee has given 42 suggestions and they are being taken up for consideration," he said.

Bhunder also explained that "conspiracies are afoot" to weaken the Akali Dal because it had always stood up to guard regional aspirations. 

Last month, the SAD leadership was left red-faced after Dakha MLA Ayali went against his own party by boycotting the presidential poll, saying issues related to Punjab remain unresolved and he was not consulted by his party leadership before deciding to back NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Ayali had sought the implementation of the recommendations of the Jhundan panel and had even spoken about change in the party leadership. The Jhudan panel was formed to analyse the reasons for the party's humiliating defeat in the Punjab assembly polls.

On July 28, Badal had dissolved the entire organisational structure of the party in pursuance of the recommendations of the 13-member committee.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Politics Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) State Government State Government. Sukhbir Singh Badal Punjab Chandigarh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

‘Wedding Season’ On Netflix Movie Review: An Indianised Rip-Off Of Emma Robert’s Romcom ‘Holidate’

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions

'Laal Singh Chaddha': Trolls Must Watch Films Before Jumping Onto Conclusions