Sachin Pilot To Visit Jalore To Meet Deceased Dalit Boy's Parents

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot will visit Jalore on Tuesday to meet the family of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who died after being beaten up by his school teacher.

“The death of a student due to assault by a teacher in a private school in Jalore is a shocking incident. We have to end these evils prevalent in society,” Pilot tweeted.

“I hope that the government and administration will do justice to the family members as soon as possible, not just doing formality,” he added.

Pilot will be meeting the boy's family on Tuesday, his aide said.

Nine-year-old Dalit boy Indra Kumar was beaten up allegedly for touching a drinking water pot in the school on July 20. He died during treatment at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Saturday. The accused teacher, Chail Singh (40), has been arrested.