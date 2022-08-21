Rescue Efforts Intensified In Rain-Ravaged Areas Of U'khand

Twenty-four tourists stranded at a resort here were safely evacuated as rescue efforts to trace missing people in rain-ravaged Uttarakhand were intensified on Sunday, officials said.

A series of cloudbursts hit the Dehradun, Tehri, and Pauri districts of the state early Saturday killing four people while several others were reported missing as rivers breached their banks and washed away bridges.

Rescue teams intensified operations in Maldevta and adjoining areas and 24 tourists stranded at Jungle Gadera Resort were evacuated to safety, they said.

Five people are still missing in Gwad village of Tehri district and seven in Maldevta and Raipur areas of Dehradun, officials added.

Director General of Police Ashok Kumar visited Kumalda, Maldevta, and Sarchet for an on-the-spot assessment of the damages and asked officials to speed up rescue efforts.

He also asked the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) to restore connectivity along stretches where bridges had been washed out.

Former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited Shiv Junior High School in Maldevta where 40 people of seven affected families of Sarkhet have been given shelter. He asked them to be patient and directed officials and party workers to provide them immediate succor.

