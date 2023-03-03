Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Rajasthan Literature Festival-2023 To Be Held In Jodhpur From March 25-27

Home National

Jaipur Literature Festival 2023 featured conversations on a host of issues ranging from translations
Rajasthan government will organise Rajasthan Literature Festival-2023 Getty Images

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 6:46 pm

The Rajasthan government will organise Rajasthan Literature Festival-2023 in Jodhpur district from March 25-27.

The main objective of holding a three-day festival is to inform the new generation about the rich literary tradition of the state, as well as to provide an effective platform to the new and young writers who have established Rajasthan's literary contribution on the global stage, Art and Culture Minister B D Kalla said at a press conference here.

Kalla on the occasion also released the logo of the festival. Officials said the festival is being organised in light of the implementation of the budget announcements of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for the year 2019-20.

Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary, Art and Culture Department, said various literary and cultural events including ‘Kavi Sammelan’, ‘Mushaira’ and Rajasthani poetry recitation will be held in 'Sahitya Kumbh'.

There will also a book fair and a handicraft fair while food stalls will also be set up at the venue. The programme will conclude with a grand cultural function, she added.

