Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022
Home National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Rally Enters Madhya Pradesh; Priyanka Gandhi To Join Today

This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra | PTI

Updated: 23 Nov 2022 7:52 am

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. 

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join the Bharat Jodo Yatra today as it has entered Madhya Pradesh. This is the first time that Priyanka Gandhi, the general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra.

Yesterday senior Congress leader Ramesh said in a tweet that Tuesday was a rest day for the Yatra which would resume on Wednesday when it would enter Madhya Pradesh near Burhanpur.

"Priyanka Gandhi will join the Yatra there and participate for four days," the Congress general secretary in-charge communications said in his tweet in Hindi.

The yatra entered the state from Boderli village situated on the Maharashtra-MP border.

The yatra flag was handed over to Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, was also seen holding the flag on the occasion.

A large number of Congress leaders and workers were present on the occasion.

The yatra will commence from the Boderli bus stand and stop at St Xavier International School Jainabad Fata in Burhanpur district.

(With PTI Inputs)

