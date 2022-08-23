Rahul Gandhi, Other Top Leaders To Attend Congress' September 4 Mega-Rally Against Price Rise Under Narendra Modi

Congress' rally at Ramlila Ground here on September 4 against price rise and unemployment in the country under Modi government rule, will be attended by all the top leaders of the party including Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Congress leaders discussed preparation of the rally in a meeting at Rajiv Bhawan on DDU Marg.“There is a country-wide anguish against price rise and unemployment,” Kumar said.

The Congress party has been protesting against the “anti-people” policies of the Modi government from every platform, he said. Besides Rahul Gandhi, party MPs, other top leaders, office-bearers, and party workers from all over the country will attend the rally, he said.

The Delhi Congress is holding 'Chaupal' meetings and has been distributing pamphlets across markets and people's homes detailing the “anti-people” actions and “corruption” of the Modi government, he said.

(With PTI Inputs)