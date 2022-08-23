Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi, Other Top Leaders To Attend Congress' September 4 Mega-Rally Against Price Rise Under Narendra Modi

The Delhi Congress leaders discussed preparation of the rally in a meeting at Rajiv Bhawan on DDU Marg. There is a country-wide anguish against price rise and unemployment, Anil Kumar said.  

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 8:24 pm

Congress' rally at Ramlila Ground here on September 4 against price rise and unemployment in the country under Modi government rule, will be attended by all the top leaders of the party including Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said on Tuesday.

The Delhi Congress leaders discussed preparation of the rally in a meeting at Rajiv Bhawan on DDU Marg.“There is a country-wide anguish against price rise and unemployment,” Kumar said.  

Related stories

Assam: Congress Protests Price Rise, Unemployment

Congress Holds Protests Across Country On Price Rise, Unemployment

Congress Protest: Rahul Gandhi Detained, Delhi Police Denies Permission For Protest Against Price Rise

The Congress party has been protesting against the “anti-people” policies of the Modi government from every platform, he said. Besides Rahul Gandhi, party MPs, other top leaders, office-bearers, and party workers from all over the country will attend the rally, he said.

The Delhi Congress is holding 'Chaupal' meetings and has been distributing pamphlets across markets and people's homes detailing the “anti-people” actions and “corruption” of the Modi government, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Congress' Rally Ramlila Ground Price Rise Modi Government Rule Rahul Gandhi Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar Delhi Congress Leaders Rajiv Bhawan Anti-people Policies
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Sonali Phogat Death: Lesser-Known Facts About The Former ‘Bigg Boss’ Contestant

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?

Mumbai Terror Attacks: What Happened On 26/11?