Punjab CM To Launch Awareness Campaign To Check Environmental Degradation

The Punjab government will launch a state-level awareness campaign on August 5 to check environmental degradation, said Cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Monday.

The awareness campaign will be launched by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at a function in Dhuri and all the stakeholders will be invited and they will be made aware of the ban on polythene bags and single-use plastic items, said the minister in a statement here. Hayer, who is the environment minister, said the chief minister will distribute jute bags and will also urge people not to use polythene bags and single-use plastic items.

Likewise, the minister said similar functions will be held in the remaining districts on the same day where ministers, MLAs, deputy commissioners, and local officials will interact with the common people and inform them about the ban on polythene items.

People will be urged to use biodegradable materials to save the environment, said Hayer.