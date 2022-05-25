Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Puducherry Reports 2 New COVID-19 Cases

Director of Health G Sriramulu in release said there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of  Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours and the toll remained 1,962. Two patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,63,856.

COVID update, Puducherry. (Representational image) PTI Photo/Shashank Parade

Updated: 25 May 2022 8:01 pm

Two more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Puducherry on Wednesday, pushing the overall tally to 1,65,845. The new cases were identified during the examination of 1,223 samples.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in release said there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of  Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours and the toll remained 1,962. Two patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,63,856.

The health department has so far examined 22,46,448 samples and has found 18,91,451 of them to be negative. The test positivity rate was 0.16 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The health department has so far administered 17,03,526 doses which comprised 9,66,538 first doses, 7,13,981 second doses and 23,007 booster doses.

(With PTI inputs)

