Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
Puducherry Registers 33 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry recorded 33 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall caseload to 1,75,273.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 12:25 pm

Puducherry recorded 33 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, taking the overall caseload to 1,75,273.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that 825 samples were examined and 33 new cases were detected. 

While the Puducherry region alone saw 17 out of the 33 new cases, Karaikal reported 15 and Yanam one new infection. Mahe an enclave of Puducherry in Kerala had zero cases.

The Director said the active cases were 132 which comprised one patient in a hospital in Yanam and the remaining 131 in home quarantine in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions.

He said that 32 patients recovered during the last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,73,167. The test positivity rate was four percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 percent and 98.80 percent, respectively.

The Health Department has examined so far 24,25,232 samples and found 20,56,754 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said that the Health Department has administered 22,53,620 doses which comprised 9,93,795 first doses, 8.61,671 second doses, and 3,98,154 booster jabs.

(Inputs from PTI)

