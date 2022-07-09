Puducherry Registers 123 New Covi-19 Cases, No Virus-related Death

Puducherry recorded 123 fresh cases of covid-19 on Saturday raising the overall tally in the Union Territory to 1,67,531, a senior health official said. Director of Health G Sriramulu, in a release, said 123 fresh cases surfaced during an examination of 2,117 samples in the last 24 hours.

Puducherry region accounted for the maximum with 99 cases followed by Karaikal 21, Yanam two, and Mahe one. There were 785 active cases that comprised 11 patients undergoing treatment in hospital and the remaining 774 patients recuperating in-home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 86 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,64,784. He said there was no fresh fatality in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam and the death toll in the UT remained the same at 1,962.

Sriramulu said the health department has examined 23,06,027 samples to date since the onset of the pandemic and found 19,48,940 of them to be negative. He said the test positivity rate was 5.81 percent. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.17 percent and 98.36 percent, respectively. The Director also said the health department has administered 17,50,678 doses so far comprising 9,72,794 first doses, 7,42,558 second doses, and 35,326 booster doses.