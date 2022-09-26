Puducherry Logs 43 New Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Puducherry reported 43 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 1,74,419 on Monday. Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said, the 43 cases surfaced after examination of 413 samples in the last 24 hours, ending 10 AM today.

Karaikal region accounted for 25 out of the 43 fresh cases, while Puducherry region reported the remaining 18 cases. Yanam and Mahe regions reported nil cases, the Director said.

A 85-year-old man hailing from a village near Puducherry succumbed to the viral infection in JIPMER during the last 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 1,974, he said. The active cases were 434 which comprised three patients undergoing treatment in hospitals, while the remaining 431 in home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 54 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,72,011. The Department of Health has so far examined 24,04,969 samples and found 20,39,441 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 10.41 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.13 per cent and 98.62 per cent, respectively. Sriramulu said the Health Department has so far administered 22,07,648 doses which comprised 9,92,851 first doses, 8,48,212 second doses and 3,66,585 booster doses.

