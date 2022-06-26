Puducherry Logs 42 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Test Positivity Rate Rises To 3.3%

The union territory of Puducherry added 42 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,66,305, a top Health department official said on Sunday.



The number of active cases shot up to 238 as against the 216 on Saturday, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.



Of the 238 active cases, four patients were in hospitals, and the remaining 234 were in-home quarantine.



The overall caseload was 1,66,305, he added.



He said the 42 new infections were detected after the Department of Health examined 1,271 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday.



Sriramulu said as many as 20 patients recovered during the last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries were 1,64,105.



There were no fresh fatalities and the death toll remained at 1,962, he added.



The Health Department has so far examined 22,84,129 samples and has found 19,28,323 out of them to be negative.



The test positivity rate which was 3.19 percent on Saturday went up to 3.30 percent today.



The fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.68 percent respectively.



Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 18,39,664 doses which comprised 9,71,291 first doses, 7,37,560 second doses, and 30,813 booster doses.