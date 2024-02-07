PSUs Created By Congress Govts In Danger, As BJP "Busy Selling" Them: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday claimed public sector undertakings including the Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) created by the previous Congress governments are in "danger" as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "busy in selling" these units.

Ramesh, who is accompanying party leader Rahul Gandhi in his 'Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra' that reached Rajgangpur in Odisha's Sundergarh district, said this at a press conference.