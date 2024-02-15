Prosperity, Happiness Of Every Section Of Society BJP Govt's Guarantee: Adityanath

The chief minister said the prosperity and happiness of every section of the society is the guarantee of the BJP's "double-engine" government, a reference to the saffron party being in power at the Centre and the state, adding that his government is fully committed to fulfilling this guarantee given by the prime minister.

Adityanath said in Uttar Pradesh alone, the "double-engine" government has provided housing to 55.83 lakh people.

"These houses could have been made available even before 2014, but the poor could not get those. Fifteen crore people in the state are benefitting from the free ration facility. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 10 crore people are getting the facility of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. The government is working to ensure that the benefits of every scheme reach every poor person," he said.