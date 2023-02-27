Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Prohibitory Orders To Be In Place In Clash-Hit Jharkhand Town Till Holi

Prohibitory Orders To Be In Place In Clash-Hit Jharkhand Town Till Holi

Sub-divisional Magistrate (Medininagar) Rajesh Kumar Shah said authorities will mull over the possibility of withdrawing the orders once it is certain that the situation is completely peaceful. And, such possibility will only be assessed after Holi, he said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC imposed on Jharkhand's Palamu district File photo

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 6:27 pm

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC imposed on Panki block of Jharkhand's Palamu district, following a communal clash on February 15, will continue to be in place till Holi on March 8, a senior official said on Monday.

Two groups of people, belonging to different communities, had clashed over the erection of a decorative gate near Panki bazaar on the occasion of Shivratri, prompting the district administration to clamp prohibitory orders.

Six persons, including policemen, were injured in the violence, and several vehicles and shops damaged in the melee. As many as 18 people were arrested in connection with the violence.

Sub-divisional Magistrate (Medininagar) Rajesh Kumar Shah said authorities will mull over the possibility of withdrawing the orders once it is certain that the situation is completely peaceful. And, such possibility will only be assessed after Holi, he said.

"We have given some relaxations though, allowing school and marketplaces to reopen. However, restrictions over assembly of more than four people will remain in place," Shah added.

