From AI To Agriculture: Modi, Bill Gates Discuss Key Matters; Microsoft Co-Founder Lauds India's 'Digital Govt'

He further said, "When I used to hear about the digital divide in the world, I used to think that I would not allow anything like that to happen in my country. Digital public infrastructure is a major requirement in itself... Women are more open to adopting new technology in India... I have started 'Namo Drone Didi' scheme... This is going on very successfully. I interact with them these days; they are delighted. They say that they didn't know how to ride a bicycle but they are now pilots and can fly drones. The mindset has changed."