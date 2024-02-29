'Innovation Even In A Cup Of Tea': Bill Gates' Video With Dolly Chaiwala Takes Internet By Storm|WATCH

'One Chai Please' : Gates At Dolly Chaiwala's Tea Stall

The viral Instagram video started with Gates requesting, "One chai, please," from Dolly Chaiwala. Through the video, Gates highlighted Dolly's unique method and artistry involved in preparing the tea.

While sipping the piping hot tea from a glass, Gates was heard admiring India's love for innovation which the billionaire investor took to Instagram and said, "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn — even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!"

The video concludes with Gates looking forward to more "chai pe charcha" (discussions over tea), standing beside the tea seller.