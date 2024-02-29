'Innovation Even In A Cup Of Tea': Bill Gates' Video With Dolly Chaiwala Takes Internet By Storm|WATCH

Since Wednesday, the internet has been taken by storm as Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and a widely-known philanthropist, shared a delightful video from his sojourn in India.
Alongside enjoying the flavors of India's local culture, in the viral video, Bill Gates was seen interacting with the social-media famous Dolly Chaiwala while hailing India's love for innovation.
The widely shared video has garnered millions of views since being posted. From terming the Bill Gates-Dolly Chaiwala interaction as the ‘crossover that even Marvel can’t imagine’ to calling Dolly Chaiwala the ‘luckiest’, the netizens gave it many names.
'One Chai Please' : Gates At Dolly Chaiwala's Tea Stall
The viral Instagram video started with Gates requesting, "One chai, please," from Dolly Chaiwala. Through the video, Gates highlighted Dolly's unique method and artistry involved in preparing the tea.
While sipping the piping hot tea from a glass, Gates was heard admiring India's love for innovation which the billionaire investor took to Instagram and said, "In India, you can find innovation everywhere you turn — even in the preparation of a simple cup of tea!"
The video concludes with Gates looking forward to more "chai pe charcha" (discussions over tea), standing beside the tea seller.