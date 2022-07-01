Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Presidential Election: Former BJP Ally Shiromani Akali Dal To Support NDA's Candidate Droupadi Murmu

The Shiromani Akali Dal quit the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance government over now-withdrawn farm laws in 2020.

Shiromani Akali Dal is supporting BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu
Shiromani Akali Dal is supporting BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu Twitter/Sukhbir Singh Badal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 6:58 pm

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday said it will support the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu in the presidential elections.

The SAD's decision came a day after BJP president JP Nadda reached out to SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to seek support for Murmu. The SAD had snapped ties with the BJP over the now-withdrawn farm laws in 2020.

"We have unanimously decided to support Droupadi Murmu for the post of the President," said Badal addressing the media in Chandigarh.

Citing issues of farm laws and the release of Sikh prisoners, Badal said his party has "many differences with the BJP" but the SAD always worked for the poor and weaker section of society.

Related stories

BSP To Support BJP-led NDA's Presidential Candidate Droupadi Murmu, Confirms Party Chief Mayawati

Presidential Election: After BJD's Support, NDA Nominee Droupadi Murmu To Have A Smooth Sailing

BJP Announces Tribal Leader Droupadi Murmu As NDA's Presidential Candidate

He added, "This issue is of a woman who belongs to a poor family and she is getting an opportunity to become the President. Keeping our political differences aside, we have decided to choose the right path. The SAD's history says that it always fought for the poor, minorities and the weaker section. After considering for almost three hours, we [in the core committee meeting] unanimously decided that we will support Murmu ji."  

Badal said Nadda had called him on Thursday to seek support for Murmu. He said Murmu, a tribal leader from Odisha, also called him for his party's support.  

The SAD had parted ways with the NDA in 2020 over the issue of three farm laws, which were later repealed. Harsimrat Kaur Badal had also resigned from the post of a Union minister over the same issue.

SAD president Badal is an MP from Ferozepur while his wife Harsimrat represents Bathinda parliamentary seat. The SAD has three members in the Punjab Assembly.

The numbers are in Murmu's favour as, earlier, with Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) support to her, the vote share of Murmu had crossed 50 per cent, virtually paving the way for her election as the first tribal president and the youngest as well.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Presidential Election President Of India Droupadi Murmu Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sukhbir Singh Badal JP Nadda Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) National Democratic Alliance (NDA)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report

Less than 1 Crore Retail Investors Trade On NSE, Says RBI’s Financial Stability Report