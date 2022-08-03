Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Indian Badminton Team For Winning Silver Medal In CWG

Kidambi Srikanth came up with an underwhelming performance as India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for the silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. 

undefined
President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Indian badminton team for winning silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 9:25 am

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday congratulated the Indian badminton team for winning silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said "the skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable".

Kidambi Srikanth came up with an underwhelming performance as India succumbed 1-3 to Malaysia and settled for the silver in the mixed team badminton event at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday. 

Srikanth lost to lower-ranked Tze Yong Ng in three games to put the defending champions on the backfoot in the final. P V Sindhu did what was expected out of her in the women's singles, while the men's doubles pairing of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty went down in the opening doubles.   

Related stories

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon Disappoint In Women’s Discus Throw Final

Delighted Sheuli Won Gold At CWG, He Worked Very Hard For Special Achievement: PM Modi

Live Streaming Of Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony: When And Where To Watch CWG 2022 Live In India

"Congratulations to the members of the Indian badminton team for winning the silver medal in the Mixed Team Event #CommonwealthGames. The skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable. I convey my appreciation to all the players," the president tweeted. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National President Droupadi Murmu Congratulates Indian Badminton Team Winning Silver Medal Skills Team-work Fighting Spirit Commonwealth Games
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Why All Is Not Lost For Indian Medical Students In Philippines Despite Losing Delhi High Court Case

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?

Who Is Prahlad Modi, PM Narendra Modi's Brother, And Why Is He Protesting At Jantar Mantar?