Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Home National

Police To Ensure Ankita's Killers Are Hanged: DGP

Nineteen-year-old Ankita Bhandari was killed near Rishikesh allegedly by her employer and her body was recovered from the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh early on Saturday, six days after her parents found her missing from her room.

Uttarakhand resort murder case
Uttarakhand resort murder case Photo: PTI

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 7:31 pm

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar has given an assurance to  woman receptionist's father that the police will produce enough evidence in court to ensure that his daughter's killers are hanged. 

Nineteen-year-old Ankita Bhandari was killed near Rishikesh allegedly by her employer and her body was recovered from the Cheela canal close to Rishikesh early on Saturday, six days after her parents found her missing from her room.

"I have spoken to the victim's father on the phone and assured him of an impartial probe into her killing and strictest punishment to the guilty. They will not be spared at any cost," the DGP said in a social media post.

"I can personally assure you that the SIT looking into the case is collecting all evidences to produce in the court and ensure that the guilty are hanged," he said. Additional SP Kotdwar Shekhar Chandra Suyal also refuted a report on the social media that evidences at the resort were destroyed. 

"No evidence has been destroyed. Our team has done videography of Ankita's room at the resort. We have also collected forensic and scientific evidences. We have enough evidence to prove that the accused are guilty," Suyal said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

