PM Visit: Flying Of Drones, Quadcopters Temporarily Banned In Srinagar

The flying of drones and quadcopters has been temporarily banned in Srinagar city in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit here on Thursday, police said.

The Srinagar Police's direction, which came into effect on Wednesday, said all unauthorised drone operations in the city are liable to being penalised.

In his first visit to Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370, Modi will unveil multiple development projects worth more than Rs 6,400 crore and address a public meeting here.