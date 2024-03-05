PM Pays Homage To Ex-Odisha CM Biju Patnaik, Says His Contribution To Nation Exemplary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to former Odisha chief minister Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary, and said his visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations.

Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha’s Chandikhole in Jajpur district later in the day to unveil development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore.

“I pay homage to the legendary Biju Patnaik Ji on his birth anniversary. His visionary leadership and indomitable spirit continue to inspire generations. His contributions to our nation and his unwavering commitment to development are exemplary,” the prime minister said in a post on X.