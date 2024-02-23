'India Will Be Model Of Development': PM Modi In Varanasi Offers 'Modi Guarantee'

PM Modi on Kashi development

Prime minister said in his address at the Banaras Hindu University stated, "Kashi is now being seen as a model of development and heritage across the world. The world is witnessing today how modernity is developed around culture and tradition."

"In the next five years, the country will become a model of development. This is the Modi guarantee," he added.

PM Modi claimed that the echo of India's rich heritage is being heard worldwide.

Describing the "glory" of Kashi, Modi said, "People from every province, speaking different languages and dialects have settled in Kashi. In a place where there is such diversity, new ideas are born.”

"That's why on the occasion of the inauguration of Vishwanath Dham, I had said that it will give a decisive direction to India and will take India towards a bright future," he added.

"Vishwanath Dham, in its grand form, is taking India towards a decisive future. A seminar of scholars from across the country is now being held in the Vishwanath Dham complex while the Vishwanath Temple Trust is reviving the tradition of Shastrartha and it will generate new ideas," he said.

“Kashi is the capital of all knowledge. Today, that power and form of Kashi are emerging again, it is a matter of pride for the whole of India," he added.