'India Will Be Model Of Development': PM Modi In Varanasi Offers 'Modi Guarantee'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in Varanasi that India will serve as a development model within five years, referring to it as a 'Modi guarantee'.
He pointed to Kashi as evidence that the world is observing the integration of modernity with culture and tradition.
Modi arrived at his Varanasi parliamentary constituency on Thursday night and is set to inaugurate numerous development initiatives and speak at public gatherings. He engaged with the victors of the 'Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita' at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) during his visit.
PM Modi on Kashi development
Prime minister said in his address at the Banaras Hindu University stated, "Kashi is now being seen as a model of development and heritage across the world. The world is witnessing today how modernity is developed around culture and tradition."
"In the next five years, the country will become a model of development. This is the Modi guarantee," he added.
PM Modi claimed that the echo of India's rich heritage is being heard worldwide.
Describing the "glory" of Kashi, Modi said, "People from every province, speaking different languages and dialects have settled in Kashi. In a place where there is such diversity, new ideas are born.”
"That's why on the occasion of the inauguration of Vishwanath Dham, I had said that it will give a decisive direction to India and will take India towards a bright future," he added.
"Vishwanath Dham, in its grand form, is taking India towards a decisive future. A seminar of scholars from across the country is now being held in the Vishwanath Dham complex while the Vishwanath Temple Trust is reviving the tradition of Shastrartha and it will generate new ideas," he said.
“Kashi is the capital of all knowledge. Today, that power and form of Kashi are emerging again, it is a matter of pride for the whole of India," he added.
PM Modi inaugurates statue of Sant Ravidas
The prime minister also inaugurated a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi as he visited the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.
Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Modi said, "On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you all to his birthplace. You have come from far-off places on this occasion, especially my brothers and sisters from Punjab... Varanasi seems to have become a mini-Punjab."
India is today moving rapidly on the path of development by adopting the messages of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, adding, "All of this is possible because of his 'kripaa'."
PM Modi attacks opposition alliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the opposition INDIA bloc during a function in his Varanasi parliamentary constituency, accusing its members of exploiting people in the name of casteism.
He made these remarks while commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas.
Attacking the opposition parties, the prime minister also said, "They care for the well-being of their families, cannot think about the welfare of Dalits and tribals."
He alleged that a few members of the opposing party had objected to the selection of a tribal woman as the President of India.
An official statement said that in the afternoon, the prime minister will attend a public function, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore.
To enhance Varanasi's road connectivity, Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects, including the four-laning of the Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of National Highway 233 and the four-laning of the Sultanpur-Varanasi section of National Highway 56.
He will also inaugurate an HPCL LPG bottling plant in Sewapuri, the Banas Kashi Sankul milk processing unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon, various infrastructure work at the UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon, and a silk fabric printing common facility centre for weavers.