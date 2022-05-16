PM Modi To Visit Nepal To Mark Buddha Purnima And 'Deepen' Bilateral Ties, What's On Agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Nepal on Monday and visiting Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha to mark Buddha Purnima. He will also hold comprehensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba to expand bilateral cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity.

It will be the prime minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014 and the first since his reelection in 2019. He is scheduled to land in Lumbini at 10 AM (local time) and return home at around 5 PM (local time), according to Indian embassy sources.

Ahead of his visit, Modi said that the thoughts of Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable. He tweeted, "On Buddha Purnima, we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable."

On Buddha Purnima we recall the principles of Lord Buddha and reiterate our commitment to fulfil them. The thoughts of Lord Buddha can make our planet more peaceful, harmonious and sustainable. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2022

In another statement on enhancing the bilateral ties, Modi said, "Our ties with Nepal are unparalleled. The civilisational and people-to-people contacts between India and Nepal form the enduring edifice of our close relationship. My visit is intended to celebrate and further deepen these time-honoured linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in our long history of inter-mingling.”

According to Indian Embassy sources, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Kwatra, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other senior officials will be in the Prime Minister's entourage.

Modi's Nepal visit. What's on the agenda?

PM Modi will visit the sacred Maya Devi temple and offer prayers. The temple is the main site of prayers in Lumbini and is considered the birthplace of Buddha.

Modi will also deliver an address at the Buddha Jayanti celebrations organised by the Lumbini Development Trust.

The visiting Prime Minister will also participate in the foundation laying ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist Culture and heritage within the Lumbini Monastic Zone.

Prime Minister Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Deuba will also hold a bilateral meeting in Lumbini. "During the meeting, they will exchange views on Nepal-India cooperation and matters of mutual interests," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here.

On Friday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's talks with his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba at Lumbini in Nepal on May 16 will have a comprehensive agenda to further expand cooperation in multiple areas including hydropower and connectivity. Both sides will continue to build on the shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity



On bilateral ties

In a statement ahead of his visit, Modi said he was looking forward to meeting Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba again after their "productive" discussions during his visit to India last month.

Asked whether the boundary dispute between the two sides will figure in the talks, Kwatra said India has always maintained that the existing bilateral mechanisms are the best way forward to deliberate on the issues, adding they should be discussed in a "responsible manner" without their "politicisation".

Deuba was in Delhi last month in his first bilateral visit abroad after becoming prime minister for the fifth time in July 2021.

During the visit, which was aimed at injecting fresh momentum into bilateral ties, Deuba held talks with Modi on a number of key issues, including the boundary issue.

Nepal is important for India in the context of its overall strategic interests in the region, and the leaders of the two countries have often noted the age-old "Roti-Beti" relationship.

The landlocked Himalayan nation shares a border of over 1,850 kms with five Indian states - Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Nepal relies heavily on India for the transportation of goods and services.



(with PTI inputs)