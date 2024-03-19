PM Modi Gets Emotional Remembering Slain BJP Functionary In Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional during a public rally organized by BJP in Salem on Tuesday, as he took a moment to remember a slain BJP functionary from this district a decade ago.
In his address to a large gathering, Modi remembered about three prominent figures, notably mentioning the late BJP leader KN Lakshmanan.
However, he turned emotional while talking about ‘Auditor’ Ramesh, who was hacked to death, reported news agency PTI.
The PM paused his speech for some time and when he resumed, he recalled Ramesh’s work for the party.
“I can’t forget Auditor Ramesh. Unfortunately today Ramesh is not among us. Ramesh worked hard for the party, day and night and he was a good orator. But he was killed. Today I pay my tributes to him,” he said.
V Ramesh, a professional auditor based in Salem, served as the state general secretary of the party. He died in July 2013 when he was attacked in his own home.
Modi also paid tribute to the late Lakshmanan, acknowledging his significant role in fostering the BJP's growth in Tamil Nadu.