Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PM Modi Condoles Demise Of India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi

India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, died at the age of 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur.

Independent Indias first voter Shyam Saran Negi
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi passes away. Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 5:03 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi, who died aged 106 at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur on Saturday.

On November 2, Negi had cast his vote for the state's Assembly polls through postal ballot, the Election Commission said earlier in the day.

Addressing a poll rally in Sundernagar in Mandi district for the November 12 Assembly polls in the state, Modi said, "When I started from Delhi in the morning, I got to know about the death of Independent India's first voter and resident of Kalpa, Kinnaur, Shyam Saran Negi. The 106-year-old had voted more than 30 times in his life."

"Just a few days ago, Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot for the Himachal Pradesh polls. Even before his demise, he discharged his duty," Modi said, adding Negi's outlook towards democracy will inspire the people of the country, especially the youth.

"With a heavy heart, I bow my head to pay homage and express my deepest condolences to his kin," the prime minister said.

In the morning, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur too had condoled Negi's death.

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussian Sadiq said Negi will be cremated with full state honours. The officer had felicitated the centenarian at his residence after the vote. Negi was the brand ambassador for the Election Commission.

In 1951, a young Shyam Saran Negi had made history when he exercised his franchise in scenic Kalpa in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district becoming independent India's first voter. 

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh People Will Bring BJP Back To Power: PM Modi

Himachal Pradesh: The Case Of Haroli Where Journalist-turned-politician Mukesh Agnihotri Eyes CM Post

Congress Promises One Lakh Jobs, Financial Aid Of Rs 1,500 And Old Pension Scheme In Himachal Pradesh

Tags

National India Prime Minister Of India Narendra Modi Independent India's First Voter Shyam Saran Negi Demise Condolences Himachal Pradesh Kinnaur Elections Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2022
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Delhi Imposes Ban On Non-BS VI-Diesel Vehicles Under GRAP To Tackle Air Pollution: All You Need To Know

Delhi Imposes Ban On Non-BS VI-Diesel Vehicles Under GRAP To Tackle Air Pollution: All You Need To Know