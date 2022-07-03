Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Pleasant Morning In City; Light Expected Expected During Day

Delhi witnessed a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius.

undefined
Delhi weather forecast (Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 10:25 am

Delhi witnessed a pleasant Sunday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average temperature, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 74 percent, it said.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thundershowers at isolated places towards the evening.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the average.

Related stories

Chardham Yatra: 203 Pilgrims Died This Time Due To Difficult Weather, Health Reasons

Sultry Weather In Delhi; Relief Ahead

Abisko Blue Hole: A Patch Of Sky Which Is Always Clear Regardless Of The Weather Condition

Tags

National Pleasant Morning In City Relative Humidity Light Rain Expected National Capital Minimum Temperature Maximum Temperature India Meteorological Department (IMD) Light Rain And Thundershowers
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India