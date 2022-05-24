Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Paresh Adhikari Defied CBI Instructions, Left Kolkata For Hometown In Cooch Behar: Official

"We had told the minister not to leave the city. We have come to know that he left for Bagdogra this morning. We will inquire into the matter," said the CBI official.

Paresh Adhikari Defied CBI Instructions, Left Kolkata For Hometown In Cooch Behar: Official
Paresh Adhikari Facebook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2022 6:11 pm

Bengal minister of state for education Paresh Adhikari, who is under CBI scanner over her daughter’s illegal appointment in a government-aided school, on Tuesday left for his hometown in Cooch Behar in the northern part of the state, despite being told not to do so, an official of the agency said.

Adhikari took a flight from city airport to Bagdogra around 7.30 am, he said, adding that an inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

Related stories

Jal Jeevan Mission: 'Blacklisted' Firm Allotted Work Says SP, UP Govt Refutes Charge

NSE Colocation Scam: CBI Launches Search Operation In Multiple Cities

Bengal Governor Summons Chief Secy Again To Seek Details Of Adhikari’s Netai Visit

"We had told the minister not to leave the city. We have come to know that he left for Bagdogra this morning. We will inquire into the matter," the CBI official told PTI.

The Mekliganj MLA has been questioned by CBI sleuths for three days since last Thursday in connection with the investigation into the appointment scam of teaching and non-teaching staff at state government-run and –aided schools.

The Calcutta High Court recently dismissed the employment of Adhikari's daughter in a government-aided school and asked her to return the salary she had drawn during her tenure as a teacher. 

Tags

National West Bengal West Bengal Government Education Minister Education Ministry Scams/Frauds/Rackets School Recruitment Scandal CBI Investigation CBI West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

Why Hilton Lacks The Ambition To Dominate India's Hotel Industry

2nd Test: SL Finish Day 2 At 143/2 Vs BAN

2nd Test: SL Finish Day 2 At 143/2 Vs BAN