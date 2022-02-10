Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Overall COVID-19 Situation Optimistic; Kerala, Mizoram Still Reporting High Positivity: Govt

It also said that a decline in coronavirus infections and positivity rate has been noted across all states, but nearly 40 districts are still reporting an increase in weekly cases and there is a need to maintain vigilance.

A decline in coronavirus infections and positivity rate has been noted across all states.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 5:28 pm

The overall COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country is optimistic and improving even as some states, including Kerala and Mizoram, are still reporting high positivity rates and are of concern, the Centre said on Thursday.

“Presently, 141 districts have COVID-19 positivity rate over 10 per cent, and 160 districts have positivity rate between 5-10 per cent in India,” the government said. It added that Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have over 50,000 active cases.

It also said that the Covid daily positivity in Kerala is still enormously high at 29.57 per cent, adding that the positivity rate in Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Arunanchal Pradesh and Sikkim is also of concern.

The Union government noted that 69 per cent of adolescents aged 15-18 years have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 14 per cent received both the doses. “COVID appropriate behaviour has to be taken as new normal though there are decline in cases, but be vigilant,” it added.

With inputs from PTI.

