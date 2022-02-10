Overall COVID-19 Situation Optimistic; Kerala, Mizoram Still Reporting High Positivity: Govt

The overall COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country is optimistic and improving even as some states, including Kerala and Mizoram, are still reporting high positivity rates and are of concern, the Centre said on Thursday.

“Presently, 141 districts have COVID-19 positivity rate over 10 per cent, and 160 districts have positivity rate between 5-10 per cent in India,” the government said. It added that Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have over 50,000 active cases.

It also said that the Covid daily positivity in Kerala is still enormously high at 29.57 per cent, adding that the positivity rate in Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh, Arunanchal Pradesh and Sikkim is also of concern.

The Union government noted that 69 per cent of adolescents aged 15-18 years have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 14 per cent received both the doses. “COVID appropriate behaviour has to be taken as new normal though there are decline in cases, but be vigilant,” it added.

